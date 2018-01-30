Homemade buffalo chicken dip recipe that's great for game day

With the big game fast approaching, many are starting to prepare their game day menus.

Maggie Lohmiller brings us a buffalo chicken dip recipe that is sure to be a crowd-pleaser.

Here's the recipe:

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

1 cup cooked chicken breast

1/2 cup buffalo wing sauce

1/2 cup ranch or blue cheese salad dressing

2 cups shredded Colby-Monterey Jack cheese

Chips

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees

Spread the cream cheese into a baking dish

Cut up the cooked chicken and spread it over the cream cheese

Add the cheese

Add the buffalo wing sauce and the dressing

Stir ingredients

Cook in the oven for 20 to 25 minutes and serve!

