Homemade buffalo chicken dip recipe that's great for game day - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Homemade buffalo chicken dip recipe that's great for game day

Posted: Updated:
By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
Connect
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

With the big game fast approaching, many are starting to prepare their game day menus. 

Maggie Lohmiller brings us a buffalo chicken dip recipe that is sure to be a crowd-pleaser.

Here's the recipe:

  • 1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
  • 1 cup cooked chicken breast
  • 1/2 cup buffalo wing sauce
  • 1/2 cup ranch or blue cheese salad dressing
  • 2 cups shredded Colby-Monterey Jack cheese
  • Chips
  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees
  • Spread the cream cheese into a baking dish
  • Cut up the cooked chicken and spread it over the cream cheese
  • Add the cheese
  • Add the buffalo wing sauce and the dressing
  • Stir ingredients
  • Cook in the oven for 20 to 25 minutes and serve!

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.