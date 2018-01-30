Baystate Medical Center warning patients of unclean colonoscope

Baystate Medical Center in Springfield is warning dozens of patients that an unclean colonoscope may have been used in their surgery.

Hospital spokesperson Keith O'Connor said that they have identified one occasion when a single water flushing channel on a colonoscope had not been cleaned properly.

As a result, the hospital has notified 49 patients that had bowel surgery at the hospital that officials could not determine with certainty that the flushing channel on the colonoscope used in their particular procedure had been cleaned properly.

"While our clinical team believes the risk to patients was extremely low and we have no basis to believe this issue has caused any illness to any patient, we have offered precautionary testing to all of these patients," O'Connor explained.

Baystate Medical Center has reached out to those patients, offered an apology, and shared information with them directly.

A dedicated phone number has also been created for those with any questions or concerns.

"Patient health and safety are our highest priorities and we have evaluated scope cleaning procedures in all areas of our hospital to assure that this issue was an isolated one," O'Connor added.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.