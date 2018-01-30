Gill bus drivers escort team family members to NFL championship game

There was a special assignment for four lucky bus drivers in Gill today.

They packed their bags and took off for Minnesota, bound for the big game, and as these drivers exclusively told us, it was an assignment they will never forget.

It was another cold winter morning at the F/M Kuzmeskus Bus Yard in Gill, ready to get school buses on roads, but It was not a typical morning for these Travel Kuz coach bus drivers who left at 7 this morning for an unforgettable assignment.

Escorting team family members and VIP guests to and from NFL’s championship game.

“I was excited to find out that I was. I found out that I might not be, and then they said no, you’re in,” said James Browning.

The company has nearly 100 drivers, and only four were selected.

Travel Kuz is no stranger to big moments.

Drivers provided service to the Colts-Bears championship game back in 2007, along with the 2010 Winter Olympics.

“Most people get in, and they say wow. They see the hardwood floors, the sun roofs. That’s just something you don’t see on a lot of buses.”

For one driver, this dream job has some extra significance, leaving this Patriots fan unsure of who to root for.

“Hopefully they win, but if not, I won’t be too upset, because my cousin plays for the Eagles,” said Clyde Beatty.

Agawam native Clyde Beatty is the cousin of Eagles offensive tackle Will Beatty.

He told Western Mass News that the job is an honor, but as a Pats fan, this family rivalry has gone back several big games before.

“He was playing for the New York Giants when they beat the Patriots in 2012, so I hope the Patriots can get a little revenge here.”

The lucky drivers will be updating us with pictures from their 1,400-mile trip.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.