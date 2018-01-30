President Trump to deliver State of the Union address

All eyes are on President Trump tonight as he delivers his first State of the Union Address.

The president has reportedly gone through the speech in great detail.

The president is expected to tout the great success of the stock market, and tax cuts passed at the close of the year, but he will also make a push on immigration policies, including DACA.

"I think he sees himself with this speech and some of his tweets as a President Reagan, as someone who can inspire, who can lead, as someone who can bring optimism and pride back,” said Professor John Baick.

John Baick is a Professor of History at Western New England University.

He said that the president has a challenge ahead of him.

"The question is, does he come across to many Americans as someone who is tone deaf? Is he someone talking to a smaller and smaller group of people? Is he able to be a president for all Americans or most Americans?”

Delivering the rebuttal to the president's speech will be Massachusetts Congressman Joe Kennedy.

"I think this is the beginning of democrats telling American people that President Trump has had his year, you've seen what he has done, it's time to focus on turning the page. The 2018 mid-term elections are paramount to democrats moving forward and that's something republicans are worried about as well.”

Meanwhile, senior administration officials who have previewed the speech called it an optimistic one.

