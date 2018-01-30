East Longmeadow Police respond to rash of house break-ins

A recent streak of house break ins in East Longmeadow has homeowners on high alert.

There have been at least five house break ins reported in East Longmeadow in the last 9 days.

The time of day when these break ins have happened ranges from middle of the day to after dark. Even homes with alarms have been targeted.

“The department has stepped up their response times based on this for alarm activation calls,” said East Longmeadow Det. Joseph Barone.

But Barone said that suspects can be in and out of homes in just three minutes, stealing jewelry and electronics.

The homes being broken into have been forced open. Smashing windows and doors to gain entry.

Residents in East Longmeadow are on high alert. Especially since there is not one particular neighborhood being targeted.

“We ask everyone to keep an eye on the neighborhood. Report anything. It doesn’t matter how minor you think it is or how serious it is,” said Det. Barone.

Things like leaving a light on and having an alarm system can help you protect your home.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.