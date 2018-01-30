Westfield hockey star to compete for Team USA at Winter Olympics

A Westfield native is headed to South Korea as part of the women's USA hockey team.

This marks Kasey Bellamy's third trip to the Winter Olympics.

Western Mass News had a chance to catch up with Kacey this afternoon, as she and her team get ready to leave for Pyeong Chang in the morning.

Kacey Bellamy and her US Women's National teammates are ready for South Korea.

We talked to the Westfield native via skype as she wrapped up training Tuesday in Florida.

“It’s amazing, really exciting. I think the best part is I think we were ready to leave two weeks ago, because we're just so prepared,” said Bellamy.

Bellamy was part of the 2010 silver medal team in Vancouver.

“I think the first time, it was obviously my first one, and I was like a kid in a candy shop. I was taking it all in.”

And the 2014 silver medal team in Sochi. Both heartbreaking gold medal loses to Canada.

“Leading up to 2014, it was just gold medal, gold medal, gold medal, we have to come out of there with a gold medal. And I think we looked too far ahead and were too focused on the end prize.”

She hopes the third time is the charm.

“We're just trying to enjoy the process, take it day by day, and get better day by day.”

“I just think it’s going to be an amazing journey. We have about half the team that are new, brand new Olympians and half the team that have been there before, which makes it special.”

Kacey relies on her family and her home base of Westfield for support.

“In 2010 when I made my first Olympics, the support in Westfield and western Massachusetts, and Massachusetts in general-- it was just amazing.”

She told Western Mass News that heading to her third Olympics is every bit as special.

“I don't take it for granted one bit. Every time I’m able to put that jersey on, I have so much pride in it representing team USA, the United States of America, my country, all of the schools I went to."

Kacey and Team USA open their Olympic competition February 11 against Finland.

