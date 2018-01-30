Using alternative remedies to treat the flu

In this severe flu season, more people are turning to an old herbal remedy and one western Massachusetts store said it is flying off of the shelves.

It's been a pretty bad flu season and many are turning to alternative remedies, like Elderberry, to seek some relief.

The owner of the Herbarium said he is having a hard time finding a company that can help restock the supplies that have been leaving the store in droves.

At the Herbarium in Chicopee, owner Jonathan Evans is seeing the impact of this year's flu season.

"This year has just been unbelievable," Evans said.

Many are coming through the doors looking for an old herbal remedy called Elderberry.

"Elderberry works beautifully. There is something in the elderberry that dissolves the protein spike of the virus, so it makes it more difficult to puncture your cell to make new virus," Evans explained.

They've got the berries which can be made into syrup, tincture form in an alcohol or glycerin form and another with Vitamin C.

There's also the classic standard of tea.

The demand is so high though that, today alone, Evans called not one, not two, but three national companies to find the product.

"If you're out there looking for elderberry, pick it up now because there is no guarantee it will be here next week," Evans noted.

Western Mass News went to Baystate Medical Center to ask infectious disease doctor Sarah Haessler her thoughts on elderberry.

"I have not heard of that. What I can tell you there is some proven remedies that will help to reduce the duration and symptoms of influenza," Haessler said.

Dr. Haessler recommended FDA-approved Tamiflu to battle the virus and encourages anyone seeking other remedies to consult a physician.

"Some of the alternative remedies that are available over the counter can interact with medicines that you might already be on, so it's important that you check in with your doctor," Haessler said.

Back at the Herbarium, Evans received another shipment of elderberry and other items which he said will fight what ails you.

"If you can't get the elderberry, we have the answers for you," Evans added.

Again, good flu prevention hygiene includes washing your hands with soap and water and if you can't get to a sink, utilize alcohol based hand sanitizer.

Evans recommended enhancing your hand sanitizer with essential oils as an extra addition to your flu fighting habits.

