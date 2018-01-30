Springfield Police arrest two and seize over 200 bags of heroin

Springfield Police arrested two today on St. James Ave this afternoon for drug offenses.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh told Western mass News that 19 year old Ovysdioel Ortiz and 25 year old Farie Valentin were charged with possession of a Class A drug with intent to distribute and violation of a drug free school zone.

265 bags of heroin was reportedly seized.

