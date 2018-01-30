Springfield Police arrest two and seize over 200 bags of heroin - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Springfield Police arrest two and seize over 200 bags of heroin

Posted: Updated:
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Springfield Police arrested two today on St. James Ave this afternoon for drug offenses.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh told Western mass News that 19 year old Ovysdioel Ortiz and 25 year old Farie Valentin were charged with possession of a Class A drug with intent to distribute and violation of a drug free school zone.

265 bags of heroin was reportedly seized.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.