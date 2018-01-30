Family of teen killed in Chicopee shooting reacts to judge's verdict

A judge acquits a Chicopee man of voluntary manslaughter, but the family of the man he's accused of killing says justice wasn't served.

Dylan Francisco’s family believes the court system needs reform and change.

Francisco’s family said that they were shocked when they heard the judge read the verdict this afternoon.

They want to know why a man who they say shot an innocent teenager is now allowed to walk free.

"As soon as the judge came out and said not guilty, all of our hearts broke. Where's the justice?" said Dylan’s aunt Melissa Lind.

That's the question the family of Dylan Francisco is struggling to answer after Judge Constance Sweeney acquitted Jeffrey Lovell of allegedly killing Dylan back in 2016.

Lovell said he thought the teen and his friend were trying to break into his home when he shot through a glass door and hit Dylan in the chest.

"I would've liked to see him guilty. He knocked at a closed door. He wasn't doing nothing. He wasn't threatening him. They never spoke to him. Not a word to him. So, it's okay to shoot first, ask questions later?"

Melissa Lind is speaking on behalf of the family and told Western Mass News that it's been especially hard for Dylan’s mom and sister.

"He cared about everybody. Big heart-- the type he would've gave the shirt off his back to anybody. He tried to help everybody. He was working, going to school."

Last week, Judge Sweeney went to Lovell’s home on Boucher Circle in Chicopee to get a look at where it all happened.

Jeffrey Lovell waived the right to a jury, so the verdict was decided by the judge herself.

Attorney Jared Olanoff explains the judge's decision was not just based on one specific thing, and he said the judge must’ve believed Lovell felt he was in danger.

"What we can get from that is that the use of force was reasonable, or that he was in immediate fear, or a reasonable person in his shoes would've thought they were in immediate fear and he did not have a duty to retreat."

"He was mistaken. I would think as to what was behind the door, but in this case, I think the judge found that his mistake was reasonable."

But Olanoff said that he doesn't believe this will set any precedent for future cases.

"Each case is so different. It's very hard to say. That this defendant acted reasonable in this situation, that that means it’s okay to just shoot someone who is banging at your door. I think it's far from that."

Lovell was allowed to leave the courtroom after the verdict.

His lawyer declined to comment to us on the case.

