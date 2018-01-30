UMass urges students to get their flu shot amidst growing cases

UMass Amherst is urging students to get the flu shot.

University Health Services said they’ve seen a growing number of flu cases since students returned from winter break a week ago.

UMass is still dealing with the meningitis B outbreak on campus before winter break, and now they’re dealing with the flu.

UMass students have only been back on campus for a week.

There was a meningitis B vaccination clinic on campus today, in addition to the 570 students who received meningitis B vaccinations, 150 students also came in for flu shots.

Health officials are advising students who haven’t already gotten a flu shot to get one.

Students are also being asked to make sure to take care of their body in the bitter cold and make sure to practice good hygiene.

Health Services said if students do get the flu, to stay in their dorm room, rest and take Tamiflu.

They can also get special get well meals from dining services containing soup, crackers, ginger ale and toast.

Health Services does not advise sending students home.

If they stay on campus, they can be treated at UHS, or if there is a severe case, the student can be sent to Cooley Dickinson Hospital.

Western Mass News reached out to other area colleges and Western New England University also said they’ve been seeing an influx of students with the flu as well as other illnesses.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.