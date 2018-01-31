Murder suspect on state police “most wanted” list captured in Lynn

On Tuesday night, a joint operation involving federal authorities and police led to the capture of a man wanted for murder.

Steven C. Touch, of Lynn, was on the Massachusetts State Police Most Wanted List for his role in a 2012 home invasion in Billerica which killed 22-year-old Quintin Koehler.

State police spokesperson, Dave Procopio, said that both state and local police units, along with members of an FBI Task Force, located Touch at 108 Empire Street.

“Touch was located hiding inside a drawer built into a bed frame,” Procopio said.

Recently, police were able to develop information that Touch was hiding at the Empire Street address and obtained the warrant that was necessary to lead to his capture.

This was a major operation, according to Procopio, that was one long in the making. Agents and officers were searching for Touch tirelessly, but he was on the move quite frequently, Procopio added.

After booking in Lynn, Touch was then transferred to the custody of the Billerica Police Department, Procopio added.

Last June, Touch and two co-defendants, Sophan Keo and Gabriel Arias, were indicted on multiple charges including murder by a Middlesex County grand jury. Procopio said Keo and Arias were quickly captured but Touch remained at large.

Touch will now be arraigned in the Middlesex County Superior Court as early as Wednesday.

Western Mass News will update this when more information becomes available.

