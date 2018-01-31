Democrats respond to President Trump's State of the Union address

It was a Massachusetts representative, Joe Kennedy, who had the Democrats' response to President Trump's State of the Union address Tuesday night.

A response critical of the president's first year in office.

Kennedy spoke of the many people he said have spent this past year anxious, angry and afraid.

He gave his speech in front of some American muscle, a Ford Mustang, on a car lift inside a technical school in Fall River.

His critical speech tied the turmoil of the past year to president Donald Trump's administration, specifically the targeting of laws that protect American citizens.

Kennedy called the Democratic Party one that helps, “coal miners or single moms. Rural communities or inner cities. The coast or the heartland,” asking the American people to not leave anyone behind.

As those in attendance showed their appreciation, Kennedy asked that people have faith in the hopeful and resilient state of our union.

"Politicians can be cheered for the promises they make,” Kennedy said. “Our country will be judged by the promises we keep. That is the measure of our character."

The democratic party had several reasons for choosing the Boston native to make the official response.

Kennedy is considered a rising star among the Democratic Party, a party that has many representatives well into their 70's.

The representative was critical of the president. In his rebuttal, saying that the we should fight for all people, and leave none behind.

The former Harvard law student is the first lawmaker in the Commonwealth to give a state of the union response in more than 30 years.

Kennedy is a Boston native and comes from one of the most prominent names in American politics. The great nephew of president John Kennedy and Senator Ted Kennedy. His grandfather Robert is a former US attorney, and his dad a former congressman.

The democrat said he was “deeply honored” to be chosen, having served in congress since 2013.

