Sunshine returns with seasonable temperatures

It's clear and cold this morning with a pesky breezy. Temps are in the teens but wind chills are down near zero! Make sure you dress warm as you leave the house this morning.

Skies are completely clear this morning as our full "super" and "blue" moon gets ready to set. The lunar eclipse won't be visible from the East Coast for very long, only a partial eclipse right before the moon sets this morning but the moon is a great take this morning!

We will see lots of sunshine today with seasonable temperatures into the low to middle 30s, but high clouds will increase this afternoon ahead of our next front.

Snow showers are possible tonight into tomorrow morning which may give us some scattered coatings for the morning commute. Ahead of a cold front, temps will warm to the low 40s tomorrow afternoon, changing any snow showers over to rain drops and a couple of rain showers. Most of the day it not be raining or snowing. Tomorrow night, a punch of snow will develop along a cold front and could cause some travel headaches as a quick inch or two is possible for the morning commute. This will be quick hitting and will be more impactful south and east of western Mass.

Behind a cold front, winds increase out of the northwest and temperatures plummet. We should fall into the 20s in the afternoon and single digits by Saturday morning. A gusty breeze should continue, bringing wind chills to 0 to -10 for early Saturday too. Saturday will be a brisk, cold day with highs in the 20s under a sun and clouds.

Another cold front will be on the way for Sunday, again bringing a chance for a few snow showers with little or no accumulation during the day. Low pressure may develop along the coast and move up the front Sunday into Monday morning. Another one to keep an eye on. Meanwhile out in Minneapolis… Sunday will be sunny, breezy and frigid with highs in the single digits and wind chills of -15 to -25!