Tracking some light snow for the morning commute

Clouds continue to increase this evening ahead of an approaching warm front. We are tracking snow showers with this front as well, but most will arrive overnight and Thursday morning. We’ve got a lot of dry air in place tonight, plus we shouldn’t see much wet weather actually come through. However, dustings/coatings are possible in the lower valley to near an inch of snow farther north into Franklin county and the hills. North of Rt. 2 and the eastern slopes of the Berkshires may see 1-2 inches fall through early Thursday morning.

The timing of this snow may cause some slick spots for the AM commute.

After a warm front moves to our north, temperatures will rise into the low 40s for Thursday afternoon. Only a few lingering rain showers will be around through the day, otherwise we are cloudy and brisk with a breeze out of the south-southwest. An Arctic cold front will move in Thursday night through Friday morning, changing any rain showers back to snow showers. Again, not much accumulation is expected with a trace for many to an inch in the Berkshires. Higher snow amounts are looking possible out toward Southeast Mass.

A shot of Arctic air spills into New England Friday & Saturday. Temperatures will fall during the day Friday on a gusty NW wind, so it will feel colder with wind chills in the single digits and teens. Temps drop into the single digits Friday night with wind chills approaching 0 to -10 through Saturday morning. We stay dry and breezy Saturday with highs in the 20s.

Our next storm system is on the way for Sunday. Another cold front will move into the area, bringing light snow that will stick around much of the day-however, it isn’t looking like much if any accumulation. However, another area of low pressure will develop along the Mid-Atlantic coast and head northward Sunday night. The storm should track close enough for good precip in our area, but the question is what kind of precip. Cold air may be hard to come by in this situation, which could cause a mix with rain or even ice. Lots of time to figure this one out, so stay tuned. Some travel issues may be possible Monday.

A similar storm is possible midweek with another mix of rain and snow looking most likely.