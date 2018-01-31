Residents, Rep. Neal respond to State of the Union Address

President Trump covered many topics in his State of the Union speech.

Among those weighing in was Congressman Richard Neal, who was in the House chamber for the president's address.

The president covered a lot of bases: a call for Democrats and Republicans to work together, his $1.5 trillion infrastructure plan, the president's four point immigration plan offering a pathway to citizenship for nearly two million immigrants.

Marie Hamel of Holyoke likes what she heard.

"I think he did a great job, He hit on what should have been hit on and I liked the people he honored. I liked the way he honored those people," Hamel said.

Democrats, like Rep. Richard Neal, were less than enthusiastic about the president's speech. For example, he said the $1.5 trillion infrastructure plan needed specifics.

"I liked the opportunity to address infrastructure, but the president was long in generalities and short on specifics," Neal explained.

Neal said he also thought the president's address was also short on specifics about tackling the deadly opioid crisis.

The congressman also told Western Mass News he thought President Trump missed the boat when it came to immigration reform .

"He talked about no-partnership in the earmarks part of the speech and then more or less offered an edict instead of a compromise path forward," Neal said.

As for a working bipartisan Democratic-Republican relationship, Neal acknowledged the challenge ahead.

"It is important to remember one of the reasons it's so difficult to get things done in Washington is that the American people are very much divided," Neal said.

Congressman Neal also said he saw Congressman Joe Kennedy's response to the president's speech and liked what the congressman had to say. He is also looking forward to the upcoming mid-term elections later this year.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.