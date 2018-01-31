One person arrested following shooting on Edgewood St. in Springfield

Police are investigating an incident on Edgewood Street in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to an incident on Edgewood Street.

"When police arrived, the home's resident stated he shot one of two men who were outside his home after one man, later identified as 21-year-old Emilio Garcia Cappas, pointed a gun at the resident," Walsh explained.

Garcia Cappas, who is from Holyoke, went to Mercy Medical Center with what are described as non-life threatening injuries. He was then transported to Baystate Medical Center.

Walsh added that Garcia Cappas was arrested at Baystate on charges including assault with a dangerous weapon and possessing a large capacity firearm in a felony.

Three guns have been recovered during the investigation, which remains active and ongoing by Springfield Police and the Hampden County District Attorney's office.

