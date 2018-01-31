Cook up some roast beef sliders for the big game

Looking to make something new for your game day celebrations?

Western Mass News reporter Amanda Keane shows us how to whip up some roast beef sliders they will definitely have your mouths watering.

Here's the recipe:

1 1/4 lbs sliced roast beef (rare)

2 packages King's Hawaiian rolls

1/2 lb. provolone cheese

1 stick of butter

Worcestershire sauce

1 medium sweet onion

Pre-heat your oven to 350 degrees

Chop the onion and caramelize in a pan

Slice a slab of rolls through the middle, so you have a top half and bottom half

Butter a cookie sheet to prevent sticking and place the bottom half of rolls, bottom side down on the pan

Spread a layer of provolone cheese on the rolls

Spread a layer of roast beef on top of the cheese

Spread some of the onions on top of the roast beef

Spread another layer of provolone cheese

Place the top of the rolls onto the sandwich

Melt a little butter and add some Worcestershire sauce to that butter, then spread onto the top of the rolls

Place the rolls into the oven for 15 to 30 minutes to cook the roast beef and melt the cheese

Cut them into individual sliders and enjoy!

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.