Cook up some roast beef sliders for the big game

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -
Looking to make something new for your game day celebrations?
Western Mass News reporter Amanda Keane shows us how to whip up some roast beef sliders they will definitely have your mouths watering.
Here's the recipe:
- 1 1/4 lbs sliced roast beef (rare)
- 2 packages King's Hawaiian rolls
- 1/2 lb. provolone cheese
- 1 stick of butter
- Worcestershire sauce
- 1 medium sweet onion
- Pre-heat your oven to 350 degrees
- Chop the onion and caramelize in a pan
- Slice a slab of rolls through the middle, so you have a top half and bottom half
- Butter a cookie sheet to prevent sticking and place the bottom half of rolls, bottom side down on the pan
- Spread a layer of provolone cheese on the rolls
- Spread a layer of roast beef on top of the cheese
- Spread some of the onions on top of the roast beef
- Spread another layer of provolone cheese
- Place the top of the rolls onto the sandwich
- Melt a little butter and add some Worcestershire sauce to that butter, then spread onto the top of the rolls
- Place the rolls into the oven for 15 to 30 minutes to cook the roast beef and melt the cheese
- Cut them into individual sliders and enjoy!
