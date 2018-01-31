Baystate patients at risk for illness due to medical equipment

Western Mass News has more information about a health alert from Baystate Medical Center.

The hospital reported nearly 50 patients are at risk for illness due to medical equipment that may not have been cleaned properly.

A local attorney told Western Mass News he has already begun receiving phone calls from patients who received letters about the incident.

This is not the first time Baystate Medical Center is dealing with a case of medical equipment not getting cleaned properly.



“My firm represents about 60 people in a claim against Baystate Noble Hospital for almost the exact same set of circumstances," said Attorney Robert Ditusa.



Back in January 2016, hundreds of patients of Baystate Noble Hospital in Westfield received letters about the risk for potential infection following colonoscopies that took place between 2012 and 2013.

Attorney Robert Ditusa confirms he already has clients reaching out about this latest announcement from Baystate Medical Center.



“We are getting calls because people are upset. this happened just a couple years ago and it’s the same exact problem," Attorney Ditusa noted.



In a statement released to Western Mass News on Tuesday evening, Hospital Spokesperson Keith O'Connor wrote:

We identified one occasion on which a single water flushing channel on a colonoscope had not been cleaned properly. On January 26, 2018 we notified 49 patients that had bowel surgery at Baystate Medical Center that we could not determine with certainty that the water flushing channel on the colonoscope used in their surgery had been cleaned properly. While our clinical team believes the risk to patients was extremely low and we have no basis to believe this issue has caused any illness to any patient, we have offered precautionary testing to all of these patients.

O'Connor noted in the statement that all patients have received an apology and have been given a phone line to call with any questions or concerns.

The hospital declined an on-camera interview repeatedly and would not answer questions about any relation to what happened at Baystate Noble Hospital a few years back.

Western Mass News spoke to a patient who received a letter back in 2016 informing him of possible infection risks.

