Sweet treat from Springfield part of Gov. Baker's big game bet

The big game is just days away and the governors of Massachusetts and Pennsylvania have made their friendly wagers.

Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker has wagered a number of foods from across the Commonwealth if the Eagles win, including one made in Springfield:

Clam chowder - Legal Seafoods, Boston

Craisins - Ocean Spray, Middleborough

Apple cider donuts - Smolak Farms, North Andover

Apple pie, chicken pot pie, and maple syrup - Hollis Hills Farms, Fitchburg

Grillo's pickles from Needham

Boston creme cupcakes and lemon squares from Koffee Kup Bakery in Springfield

“We are proud to have another opportunity to offer up some of Massachusetts’ finest local products for a good cause and look forward to the Pats bringing home another Super Bowl win," Baker said in a statement.

Should the Patriots win on Sunday, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has wagered:

Federal Donuts

Soup from Rooster Soup Company

Reading Terminal Market scrapple

Coffee from La Colombe

Donated pizza slices from Rosa's Fresh Pizza, a pay-it-forward pizzeria

Baker's office noted that both governor's have agreed to donate their winnings to a local food pantry of their choice.

“I am putting some of my Philly favorites and Philly’s finest and most iconic food items on the line but look forward to Governor Baker sending some Massachusetts food to Pennsylvania," Wolf added in a statement.

