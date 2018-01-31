Lia Surprise Squad helps keep family memories going through sports

Batter up! Our Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad is in full swing once again and they're stepping up their game by adding a few furry friends to the team.

"I met the Kelly family in July of 2002 and from day one, one beautiful family, Billy Kelly, God rest his soul. He was so beautiful of a man. He'd give you his heart, his soul, anything off his back and the whole family is that way," said Betty Daudelin of Springfield.

Daudelin nominated the Kellys for our Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad after Bill Kelly, a Springfield police officer of 20 years, passed away last May, leaving behind his wife Caroline and three kids.

"And they're just so humble and don't ask for anything, so we wanted to bring a little sunshine for them," Daudelin said.

Bill, a hard worker, always made time to take his family to sporting events and practices, so we got the ball rolling to surprise the Kellys - with the help of the Boston Red Sox and Springfield Thunderbirds

Caroline - a team player herself - has raised more than $30,000 for the Relay for Life. Her commitment, earning her Springfield's Burke Award...which would be the key play in getting the whole family in on the surprise.

Brittany explained that Caroline's kids were there because we heard she was getting the Burke Award.

However...that not why we were there.

"We know you've been through quite a bit in the past year and one thing we heard was sports brings you together, so we thought it would be great to surprise you," Brittany explained.

A curve-ball for the Kelly kids - Ciara, Jack, and Liam - who scored with sports hats, shirts, jerseys, dog toys, plus eight tickets to any Red Sox and Thunderbirds games.

"My youngest plays hockey, so keeping him involved in sports and going to sporting events together, just doing things together is important to us to make time for each other," Caroline Kelly explained.

...as a way to keep Bill's love of sports alive.

This Western Mass News game didn't end there. Our Surprise Squad is on a run and sliding right into home base.

While we want them to have a great time together and celebrate sports as a family, we also know how hard things can be, especially in the winter, so we are going to help heat the Kelly home by filling their oil tank.

With help from Wally, Boomer, and a very supportive home team, it's a great win for the Kellys.

"Just making sure they're happy and knowing I have so much love and support around me, like people at work, family, neighbors...it means a lot," Caroline Kelly said.

If you'd like to nominate someone for a visit from the the Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad, email surprisesquad@westernmassnews.com.

