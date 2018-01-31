Springfield Public Health Council host hearing on needle exchange program

Springfield is again taking up a needle exchange program.

It involves accepting used hypodermic needles in exchange for clean ones.

The intent is to reduce the spread of the HIV and other diseases.

The city's public health council held public hearing this afternoon.

Helen Caulton-Harris is Springfield's commissioner of health and human services.

She believes the city should have prevention and intervention strategies including syringe access to also combat the opioid crisis.

“I believe strongly that it is good public health, but I am open to listening to the public, hearing those who are for and against.”

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno voted against a needle exchange when he was a city councilor.

He said he's open minded this time around if a needle exchange comes with comprehensive treatment programs.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.