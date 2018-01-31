Southwick Fire Dept. reminds residents of the importance of monitored alarm systems

The Southwick Fire Department posted the following video on their Facebook page of a close-call this weekend.

It shows a local family's dog jump up to reach leftover pancakes on a gas stove, accidentally hitting the ignition button.

Within minutes a fire starts burning.

But in this case, the homeowner was connected to a monitored alarm system, calling first responders and preventing severe damage.

"Without that alarm system, that fire would have burned freely until it was visible, or until somebody came home," said Fire Chief Anderson.

Firefighters remind homeowners that if you have pets or young children in the home, look into safety covers for your stove controls.

