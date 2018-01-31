Gazette responds to editor who claims he was fired for advocating for equal pay

The former executive editor of a western Mass newspaper claims he was fired for advocating for equal pay.

Jeffrey Good said that he is no longer at the Daily Hampshire Gazette and The Recorder, because he fought for equal pay for two female reporters and a female photojournalist.

The Gazette’s publisher said that they disagree with Good's claims.

An email from Jeffrey Good went out to all staff of the Gazette around 8:40 this morning, letting them know that he had been fired.

Jeffrey Good has been working for the company, Newspapers of New England since 2000.

It's a privately owned publisher of nine daily and weekly newspapers, one of them being the Daily Hampshire Gazette, where Good has worked since 2014.

The others include the Athol Daily News, The Recorder in Greenfield, and Valley Advocate.

In a letter to staff Wednesday morning, Good said:

"Publisher Mike Rifanburg informed me this week that I am being fired. The reason: I advocated for transparency and fair pay for our female colleagues at the Daily Hampshire Gazette and its sister publications."

It went on to read:

"While I have always taken pride in seeking raises for deserving employees, I (and my boss) failed to see the gap developing as we hired some male reporters at higher-than-existing rates based on their previous salaries or competing job offers."

In a statement sent to Western Mass News, Gazette Publisher Mike Rifanburg said:

The three women at the center of Good's fight for equal pay, as named in his letter, are reporters Emily Cutts and Lisa Spear, and photojournalist Sarah Crosby.

Sarah Crosby told Western Mass News:

"The narrative in Jeff's email does not accurately describe what I experienced over the last several months after voicing my concerns about pay disparity."

"The several closed-door meetings Jeff and I had continued a culture that was secretive, stressful and difficult to move the issue forward in."

Jeffrey Good ended his email by saying:

"I walk out of here with my head held high, proud of the work that we've done together over the years. I won't yield to bullying, and I know you will not, either."

We have not heard back from the two other women listed in Jeffrey Good's memo to the staff.

