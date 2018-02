A frigid start to the weekend, then tracking more wet weather

Staying blustery and frigid this evening! Most were in the teens by 4pm and we fall into the single digits overnight as gusty northwest winds begin to subside. While we may not completely calm, wind should get a lot less gusty. Wind chills will still be rough, falling to 0 to -10 at times through early Saturday.

High pressure will pass to our south Saturday and offshore during the day. We should see a mostly sunny sky with a breeze out of the northwest kicking up again to add a chill to highs in the 20s. Wind should relax by Saturday evening and high clouds drift in ahead of our next storm system. Temps fall early Saturday night, then will start rising after midnight. By Sunday, a few snow showers are possible in the morning, but very spotty.

A southerly wind increases Sunday, warming temperatures into the middle and upper 30s during the afternoon. Most of the wet weather we are tracking will arrive Sunday afternoon across southern New England, beginning as snow in the hills and Berkshires and possibly as all rain for the valley. At times, a rain/snow mix may occur, but rain will take over for the valley, keeping snow accumulation at little to nothing. It may be a different story for western Franklin, northern Berkshire county if snow continues and several inches may accumulate through Sunday night.

A cold front comes through Monday morning bringing an end to precip before sunrise. We turn colder and windy behind the front. Some black ice is possible Monday morning as temps dip to around 30 degrees. We stay dry and cold through Tuesday, then our next storm system moves in late Tuesday night and Wednesday. Precip may begin as snow, which could impact the Wednesday morning commute, but everyone should change to rain for most of the day. Again, western Franklin, northern Berkshire could see more accumulating snow. One to watch. We return to dry, cold weather to end the week.

