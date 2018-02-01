Brief burst of snow overnight then cold & wind to follow

Temperatures today managed to return to the lower 40s across the valley, pretty much getting rid of any light snow from this morning. This evening, rain showers are likely as an Arctic cold front moves into the area. This front and a potent trough building into the Northeast will also usher in colder air, changing rain over to snow from around 10pm through 2am. The hills and Berkshires will change to snow first and therefore they will see around 2-4 inches accumulate through 6 or 7am Friday morning. The valley will change over last and should pick up a half inch to as much as 2 inches.

Temperatures will be in the 30s just after midnight, but once the Arctic cold front comes through, we will see temps fall into the teens in the Berkshires and low to mid 20s in the valley-likely by 8am. This will cause everything to freeze and it may be icy under the new fallen snow. Hazardous travel is possible in the morning, so take it slow and budget extra time.

Skies turn partly cloudy to mostly sunny Friday behind the cold front and wind increases out of the northwest, gusting to 20-30mph. Temperatures stay in the 20s throughout the day and will be in the teens by dinnertime. Wind chill will be brutal much of the day-hovering in the single digits. Friday night, wind chills fall to 0 to -10.

Expect a cold, dry day Saturday with a continued breeze-though less gusty. Clouds build Saturday evening ahead of our next system rolling in Sunday. We begin cold Sunday morning with spotty snow showers moving in. An inch of snow is possible throughout the day Sunday, but as temperatures rise, snow should change to rain in the valley Sunday night. Roads may be slushy in spots, but mostly wet with temps above freezing. The Berkshires may continue with snow for a time, which could accumulate to several inches. Rain and snow end early Monday morning and temps drop to around freezing by sunrise.

Another low will track similar to Sunday’s storm and will move into New England from the southwest on Wednesday. This storm looks to again begin as snow or ice, then change to rain.