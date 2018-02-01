Brief burst of snow overnight then cold & wind to follow

This afternoon will remain cloudy with temperatures reaching near 40 along with a gusty breeze out of the south. The minor accumulation of snow we received this morning will continue to melt away.

An Arctic cold front will move in later tonight into tomorrow morning. An area of rain will slide along the front then change to snow overnight as cold air rushes in as the front pushes through. This will lead to a quick freeze along with a minor accumulation of snow. We could see a couple of inches of snow before it ends just before or during the morning commute. Be sure to allow for extra time and take it slow tomorrow morning.

A shot of Arctic air spills into western Mass. tomorrow & Saturday. Temperatures will fall during the day tomorrow with a gusty NW wind, so it will feel colder with wind chills in the single digits and teens. Temps drop into the single digits tomorrow night with wind chills approaching 0 to -10 through Saturday morning. We stay dry and breezy Saturday with highs in the 20s.

Our next storm system is on the way for Sunday. An area of low pressure will develop along the Mid-Atlantic coast and head northward Sunday afternoon causing snow to develop. The storm should track close enough to us to give us a moderate amount of precipitation but the question still remains what kind of precipitation we will get. If the storm tracks a bit further east then we stay all snow with a moderate accumulation. If it tracks closer to us then we would go over to a mix or perhaps even plain rain in the valley. This storm is a fast mover so it should be out by dawn on Monday. The best chance of seeing plowable event would be across the hills and Franklin County. Stay tuned!