VIDEO: Massachusetts pizza parlor workers foil masked robber

BARRE, Mass. (AP) - Police say a former employee of a Massachusetts pizza parlor went to the restaurant masked and brandishing a fake gun in an attempt to rob it, but was tackled by workers and customers and held until officers arrived.

Police say Sean Coulson went to Northeast Pizza in Barre on Tuesday, jumped over the counter and grabbed a bag of cash.

Surveillance video shows three people wrestling Coulson to the floor. When they ripped off his mask, they realized he used to work there.

Employee Trevor Kosla says at first he was frozen, but then realized his friend was in danger, so fought back.

Coulson faces several charges including armed robbery. He was held pending a dangerousness hearing on Monday.

Coulson told police he was just playing a joke.

