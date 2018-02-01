Driver charged following 2017 deadly crash in Ware

Charges have been filed following a crash that killed a man working in a front yard last summer.

Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that 48-year-old James Avila of Gilbertville has been charged with negligent motor vehicle homicide following a crash on July 20, 2017.

That crash killed 62-year-old Stephen Peters of Hardwick.

"Avila was driving a garbage truck on Church Street in Ware when he is alleged to have lost control of the vehicle, causing it to leave the road and fatally strike Peters, who was working in a yard," Carey explained.

Arraignment is scheduled for Thursday, February 15.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.