Chicopee Police identify man suspected of exposing himself

Chicopee police said they have identified a man who was considered a "person of interest" in two separate cases of indecent exposure and lewd and lascivious conduct.

Officer Mike Wilk said the incidents occurred on January 30 in the area of 577 Meadow Street and on January 31 in the area of Chicopee and Meadow Streets.

Wilk noted the man came to the Chicopee Police Department and spoke with detectives. The investigation is still ongoing.

