Chicopee Police looking for person suspected of exposing himself

Investigators in Chicopee are looking for the public's help identifying someone suspected of exposing himself.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that surveillance pictures show a "person of interest" in two separate cases of indecent exposure and lewd and lascivious conduct.

The incidents occurred on January 30 in the area of 577 Meadow Street and on January 31 in the area of Chicopee and Meadow Streets.

"Our detectives would really like to identify and speak with this individual about his activities," Wilk noted.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chicopee Police at (413) 594-1740.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.