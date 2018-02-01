New conditioning treatment could help plump your eyebrows

Bold eyebrows are back in style, but years of damage can make getting them naturally more difficult.

With lots of options on the market, you may not be sure what's worth the money.

Fuller, bigger, better - no matter what your eyebrows look like, that's the goal.

However, aging, over-plucking, and waxing can all contribute to eyebrow hair loss over time, so how can you plump them up?

A new conditioner on the market targets damaged eyebrows, called Revitabrow.

The 90's were a time of skinny eyebrows, but today, the thicker the better. If you're suffering from damage and are tired of packing on the product, this could be a solution.

Claimed to be used by celebrities like Olivia Wilde and Lena Dunham, the product's top four ingredients are water, disodium phosphate, gylcerin, and biotin.

"When ingredients are listed on products they list them in order of their concentration," said Dr. Stanley Glazer with New England Dermatology and Laser Center.

Glazer told Western Mass News that the largest amounts of product in Revitabrow don't suggest a long term fix.

"People have thought if you give biotin, then maybe it will start to grow hair, but there's not good evidence biotin orally or topically taken is very effective for growing hair," Glazer noted.



In a statement received from Athena Cosmetics by Western Mass News, they said:

"Our award-winning, number one selling eyebrow conditioning formula addresses the visual signs of eyebrow aging and stress. High impact biopeptin complex® and botanicals saturate eyebrows with moisture, keeping them soft, luxurious, and healthy-looking. This proprietary blend enhances the beauty of natural eyebrows that may appear sparse or damaged while helping improve manageability, creating soft velvety brows"

Notice nothing said about hair growth itself.

Glazer said that the product is more of a temporary solution.

"When you put a product on your skin that has glycerin and water in it, it holds water, so it plumps it up, so it'll plump up the eyebrows, eyelashes, the hair or skin. It'll pump it up temporarily," Glazer explained.

For those of you curious about the second most active ingredient disodium phosphate, Glazer told us it simply keeps the glycerin and water from mixing. It actually has no beneficial properties for the eyebrow itself.

"Thin eyebrows - I wouldn't expect it to grow hair basically," Glazer added.

However, for those of you looking to intensify what you already have, this product could be a good option, especially if you're tired of layering your brows with makeup.

Just 0.1 ounce of serum retails for $110. Sound like a lot? It is...but only a small amount needs to be applied once a day because of the highly concentrated formula.

