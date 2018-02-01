Wing orders piling up ahead of the big game

As we march to Minnesota, Americans will eat an estimated 1.33 billion chicken wings this Sunday for the big game.

Here in western Massachusetts, appetites are no different.

At E.B.'s in Agawam, preparations for the big game are well underway and they are prepared for the madness.

Time is running out to get in your food orders for Sunday's big game

"We're still taking orders up to the day and the day of, there's a good chance you won't get your order in," said E.B.'s owner Ed Borgatti.

There's a system: pick-up time slots are organized to a 'T'.

With years of experience, E.B.'s has this down to a science, especially with the Patriots recent success in the playoffs.

"When the Pats are in it, it just gets crazy. It's what we do. We're ready to go. Earlier you order, the better it is," Borgatti explained.

The volume of chicken that gets cooked at E.B.'s is staggering. One hundred cases of wings - 2.5 tons of wings - and with boneless added in, approximately 5,000 pounds of chicken total from Friday to Sunday.

Borgatti told Western Mass News through all the craziness, they cheer the pats on, not only because they are fans, but the longer the Patriots season goes, the better business does.

So the playoffs and AFC Championship are just a warm up for this weekend.

"Where we really benefit is the playoffs and then the Super Bowl is just more exciting. It's more exciting for everybody. It's great for the economy, it's great for businesses," Borgatti noted.

Borgatti does recommend that if you haven't ordered yet, get on it as soon as possible because the longer you wait, there is less of a chance for any supply left.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.