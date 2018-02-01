Former Hadley police officer found guilty of armed robbery

A former Hadley police officer has been convicted and sentenced for a 2015 robbery.

James Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden County District Attorney's office, said that 39-year-old Adam Bartlett was found guilty on charges including armed robbery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, attempt to commit a crime, resisting arrest, and failure to stop for police.

Bartlett entered a Rite Aid on Meadow Street in Chicopee on November 27, 2015, claimed he had a weapon, and demanded oxycodone.

A store employee pulled three bottles, but they didn't contain any actual opioids. Rather, they contained a tracking device.

Bartlett's wife, Rebecca, was outside in a car and a short time later, the Bartletts fled the area.

[RELATED: Couple arrested after high speed chase identified]

Police were alerted to the incident and when they located the suspects, they took off at a high rate of speed on the Mass. Pike.

A 75-mile chase ensued which at times reached 100 miles per hour. Dozens of state police cruisers responded and tried several times to stop the vehicle.

The two were eventually captured when they ran out of gas in Framingham.

"Mr. Bartlett’s crimes were motivated by addiction and he has since made efforts toward recovery, for which I commend him. While my administration has been at the leading edge of the fight against addiction, which has included many progressive programs for those in its clutches, in this case, with such serious crimes that endangered many police officers and many innocent civilians, we had to focus on law enforcement. The safety of the general public is our first priority," Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said in a statement.

Barlett, who was a Hadley police officer before resigning for personal reasons in 2013, was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in jail, minus time served, and a lengthy probation term.

Bartlett's wife, Rebecca, pleaded guilty last November for her role in the incident. She was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in jail and three years probation.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved