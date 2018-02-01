Sunday's big game means big business for local retailers

Sunday's big game translates into big bucks for many local businesses.

Western Mass News checked in with one of the largest beer distributors in the region, and one longtime appliance retailer.

"It's a nice bump for us, we're really busy, our drivers, our sales people. The entire company is really active this week getting our retail accounts ready for this big day," said Anthony Frasco with Williams Distribution in Chicopee.



The National Retail Federation said American adults are expected to spend an average $81.17 per person for the big game.



Frasco told Western Mass News the regional beer industry is expected see an increase of at least 15 percent this weekend.

"Definitely a good thing for the overall beer industry, and just the overall health of the economy in general people get excited about this weekend," Frasco explained.



At Manny's TV and Appliance in Wilbraham, there's a slightly different take.

Sales for big screen TVs spiked last year right before the big game, but this year it's a different story.



"We've sold so many of them over the last so many years because we always do well so as far as this year. We don't see the impact of, 'let me run and go get a television set just because we keep winning', Joel Brissette noted.



Brissette said prices are at an all time low for TVs.



"Television sets really in general have come down so much so there's a lot more affordability there to get a really large screen at a very great price," he noted.



In total, the National Retail Federation said we will spend eight-and-a-half percent more this year then last year's $14.1 billion.

