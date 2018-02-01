UMass Amherst buckling down on security this weekend

With the big game just days away, the University of Massachusetts is buckling down on security to make sure all festivities on campus are celebrated safely.

Typically on Halloween or during spring break, UMass Amherst toughens up on its guest policies, and this weekend's big game is no different.

"We do not allow visitors from outside of campus to come we found that can cause conflict because people are sort of looking for an event and a party, and they're not concerned for our community life " said UMass Amherst Spokesperson, Ed Blaguszewski.

The University credits the students respecting these rules for the lack of serious issues in recent years.

Students told Western Mass News it's not an outrageous request.

"Last year they did the same thing, and it was no problem at all it was still so much fun," said UMass Sophomore, Ashlyn Melvin.

Even one Eagles fan on campus said hes excited to watch the game on campus with his Patriot fan friends.

"It's hard to keep people's excitement in control. We haven't had too many issues in the past so it should be good. They're used to it at this point," said UMass Junior Steve Trachtenberg.

While no outside guests will be allowed, UMass is confident that win or lose, campus is ready for whatever emotions come out of Sunday's game.

