One person shot following attempted armed robbery in Springfield

One person has been shot following an attempted robbery in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that police were called to an attempted armed robbery at El Dorado Jewelry Store on State Street shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday.

Officers arrived on-scene and found one person who was found suffering from a gunshot wound. That victim was transported to Baystate Medical Center. That person's condition is not immediately known.

Walsh noted that reports indicate that three suspects fled the area in a motor vehicle.

