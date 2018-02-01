Bump stocks are now illegal in Massachusetts

It is illegal to own a bump stock in Massachusetts as the new state law banning bump stocks is now in effect .

Massachusetts was the first state to ban bump stocks, following the October mass shooting in Las Vegas in which the shooter used one of the devices to kill 58 people and injure hundreds more.

A bump stock is a device designed to make semi-automatic rifles mimic the firing action of fully automatic weapons.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told Western Mass News that there's an important message for card carrying gun owners.

"Possessing the bump stocks after today with the law in effect for those who are law abiding gun owners this jeopardizes that. If you're caught with this, they could take your license to carry and confiscate all your firearms so if you're a regular law abiding gun owner this is something you need to turn in," Wilk said.

As for bump stocks that have been turned in to police departments, Wilk said it's up to the state to decide what they want to do with them.

Some gun owners believe many who own bump stocks, probably won't turn them over to police because there's no way the state knows who has them.

In the city of Springfield for example, not a single bump stock was turned in.

