Chicopee police investigating after man shot on School St.

Chicopee police are on-scene investigating after they said a man was shot in the arm on School Street Thursday night.

Officer Mike Wilk told Western Mass News officers responded after they received a shots fired call around 7:51 p.m. on 33 School Street.

The man was taken to the hospital, and his injuries appear to be non-life-threatening, Wilk noted.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area while they investigate.

Anyone with information in regards to the shooting is asked to contact Chicopee police by calling 413-594-1700.

Western Mass News has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide more information on-air and online once it becomes available.

