Firefighters rescue cat stuck in tree for 4 days

WAREHAM, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts cat may only have eight lives left after getting stuck in a tree for four days before being rescued.

Firefighters in Wareham used a ladder truck Thursday morning to get to the cat, which was 60 feet up in a pine tree. The rescue took about an hour.

Authorities told The Boston Globe that the cat was chased up the tree by a dog and survived a snow storm and high winds earlier this week.

The cat's owner said in Facebook posts that it got stuck in the tree Sunday night and local officials at first refused to help. She says the cat is happy to be back home eating and cuddling.

The Wareham Department of Natural Resources posted photos of the rescue on its Facebook page .

