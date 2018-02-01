Springfield man faces drug charges following pursuit on I-91 South

A Springfield man faces several charges after he lead police on a "short pursuit" while driving the wrong way on I-91 South just before noon on Thursday.
Ryan Walsh, Spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department said 46-year-old Richard Williams eventually stopped in the break down lane.
William's arrest led police to obtain a search warrant at the Super 8 Motel on Riverdale Road in West Springfield.
Police then recovered 150 grams of powder and crack cocaine, nearly $5,000 in cash, two bags of PCP, scales, and packaging material.
Williams has been charged with the following:
Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public File
All content © 2018, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.