Springfield man faces drug charges following pursuit on I-91 South

A Springfield man faces several charges after he lead police on a "short pursuit" while driving the wrong way on I-91 South just before noon on Thursday.

Ryan Walsh, Spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department said 46-year-old Richard Williams eventually stopped in the break down lane.

William's arrest led police to obtain a search warrant at the Super 8 Motel on Riverdale Road in West Springfield.

Police then recovered 150 grams of powder and crack cocaine, nearly $5,000 in cash, two bags of PCP, scales, and packaging material.

Williams has been charged with the following:

Trafficking in cocaine 100-200 grams

Resisting arrest

Assault and battery by means of a motor vehicle

Failure to stop for a police officer

Marked lanes violation

Reckless operation of a motor vehicle

Drug violation near a school or park

Two counts of Possession of a Class B drug with intent to distribute

