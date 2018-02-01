Springfield man faces drug charges following pursuit on I-91 Sou - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Springfield man faces drug charges following pursuit on I-91 South

A Springfield man faces several charges after he lead police on a "short pursuit" while driving the wrong way on I-91 South just before noon on Thursday.

Ryan Walsh, Spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department said 46-year-old Richard Williams eventually stopped in the break down lane. 

William's arrest led police to obtain a search warrant at the Super 8 Motel on Riverdale Road in West Springfield. 

Police then recovered 150 grams of powder and crack cocaine, nearly $5,000 in cash, two bags of PCP, scales, and packaging material.

Williams has been charged with the following:

  • Trafficking in cocaine 100-200 grams
  •  Resisting arrest
  • Assault and battery by means of a motor vehicle 
  • Failure to stop for a police officer
  •  Marked lanes violation
  • Reckless operation of a motor vehicle
  • Drug violation near a school or park
  • Two counts of Possession of a Class B drug with intent to distribute

