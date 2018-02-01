Holyoke raid leads to 2 arrests, drugs and guns recovered

Massachusetts State Police along with federal agents arrested two men from Holyoke after they raided a home on North Summer Street Thursday morning.

State Police said 46-year-old Lizandro Almodoval and 18-year-old Marco Mendoza lived at the home on 43 North Summer Street.

Authorities allegedly recovered a .22 caliber rifle, a 9mm semi-automatic handgun, approximately 130 grams of crack and powder cocaine, approximately 50 grams of heroin, approximately 350 grams of marijuana, brass knuckles, and nearly $4,000 cash.

State Police added an investigation into Almodoval and Mendoza was initiated in January.

Both Almodoval and Mendoza were charged with:

Trafficking in heroin

Trafficking in cocaine

Unlawful possession of a firearm

Unlawful possession of ammunition

Unlawful possession of a loaded firearm

Possession of a firearm in commission of a felony

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Possession of a dangerous weapon for the brass knuckles

State Police said Almodoval and Mendoza will be arraigned for those charges at Holyoke District Court.

