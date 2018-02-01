School districts looking to receive additional $15 million for Puerto Rican students

An additional $15 million could be coming to school districts in Massachusetts.

That money will help schools that have taken in students from Puerto Rico that evacuated after Hurricane Maria.



"We've had over 600 students come into the Springfield Public Schools and the entire community has adopted them," said Superintendent Daniel Warwick.

Springfield is one of the districts with the most evacuees in the state.



"We definitely needed this emergency appropriation because over 500 of the students who started here have stayed," Superintendent Warwick noted.



Governor Charlie Baker has asked lawmakers for an additional $15 million which was just approved by the both the house and senate.

This new money is in addition the $15 million already allocated for fiscal year 2019 which will start in July.



"A lot of the students have special needs as well, so the high cost to educate these kids. So far without the extra money we’ve been spreading our already immediate resources rather thin," Superintendent Warwick explained.



He told Western Mass News, although the school district doesn't yet have a specific dollar amount they'll be able to bring class sizes back down.

"We have an ability to put more staff in, more supplies, more books," he added.

