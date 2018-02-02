Dog badly hurt after apparently being thrown from car

EVERETT, Mass. (AP) - Police in Massachusetts are searching for the person believed to have tossed a small dog from a moving car.

Authorities say the dog was spotted in a roadway in Everett Tuesday night by 26-year-old Jamie-Lee Hersey, of Wakefield. A friend, 29-year-old Christopher Desrochers, of Revere, also stopped to help.

Police had received a report earlier in the night of an unknown object being thrown from out of a black SUV.

Police say the dog was badly injured and might have to have its right hind leg amputated.

Everett Animal Control Officer Stacia Gorgone praised Hersey and Desrochers for being good Samaritans, saying the situation could have been worse if they had not removed the dog from the busy parkway.

Gorgone is calling the dog Jamie in honor of Hersey.

