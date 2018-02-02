Fire in Westfield displaces 12 people - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Fire in Westfield displaces 12 people

Twelve people are now without a home after an early morning fire in Westfield.

It happened around 3 a.m. today at 34 Kellogg Street.

Fire officials told Western Mass News that the third floor tenants saw smoke and alerted their downstairs neighbors.

Officials said that there is about $20,000 to $30,000 worth of damage.

