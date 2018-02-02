One man dead following apparent one car crash in Sunderland

One person is dead following what investigators believe to be a one car crash in Sunderland.

Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that this morning, police were called to Reservation Road in Sunderland after a passerby discovered "an apparent single car crash."

That crash claimed the life of the male driver.

"He is believed to have been the subject of a search for a missing Deerfield man by area police yesterday," Carey added.

That man's name has not yet been released, pending identity confirmation and determination of cause of death from the medical examiner's office.

The crash remains under investigation by Sunderland Police, troopers assigned to the D.A.'s office, and the state police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.

