Chicopee Police investigating armed carjacking

One person was taken to an area hospital after a reported armed carjacking in Chicopee.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that around 11:45 p.m. Thursday, police got a call about someone who walked into a Springfield Street business with an apparent head injury.

Officers arrived and that victim told police that two people approached him near his Springfield Street home, pointed a gun at him, struck him in the head, and stole his vehicle and other personal items.

The victim then went to that Springfield Street business and asked for help. He was transported to Baystate Medical Center for treatment of that head injury.

The car is described as a gray Toyota Venza with Massachusetts registration 5MRR20.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chicopee Police Detective Bureau at (413) 594-1740.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.