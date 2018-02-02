Over 1,000 pounds of Whip City Jerky recalled

A Westfield-based jerky manufacturer is recalling some products because of misbranding and an undeclared allergen.

The USDA said that approximately 1,391 pounds of beef jerky products from Whip City Jerky are subject to the recall.

The impacted products contain milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the label.

The USDA noted that there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from consuming the recalled jerky and that if anyone is concerned about an illness or injury to contact your healthcare provider.

The items were shipped to retail stores in Massachusetts and Connecticut and sold via internet and catalog sales. They have the establishment number of "EST. 00948M" inside the USDA mark of inspection and were produced between December 18, 2017 and January 31, 2018.

The recalled items include:

2.8-oz. packages containing “WHIPCITY JERKY BBQ BEEF JERKY,” with BEST WHEN USED BY dates of 020918, 022318, 030218, 030918, 031618 and 032318.

2.8-oz. packages containing “WHIPCITY JERKY BLACK PEPPERED CURRY BEEF JERKY,” with BEST WHEN USED BY dates of 021218, 021918, 022618, 030518, 031218 and 031918.

2.8-oz. packages containing “WHIPCITY JERKY CAJUN BEEF JERKY,” with BEST WHEN USED BY dates of 021118, 021818, 022518, 030418, 031118 and 031818.

2.8-oz. packages containing “WHIPCITY JERKY HAWAIIAN BEEF JERKY,” with BEST WHEN USED BY dates of 021118, 021818, 022518, 030418, 031118 and 031818.

2.8-oz. packages containing “WHIPCITY JERKY HOT ORIGINAL BEEF JERKY,” with BEST WHEN USED BY dates of 020918, 022318, 030218, 030918, 031618 and 032318.

2.8-oz. packages containing “WHIPCITY JERKY JALEPENO BEEF JERKY,” with BEST WHEN USED BY dates of 021118, 021818, 022518, 030418, 031118 and 031818.

2.8-oz. packages containing “WHIPCITY JERKY LEMON PEPPER BEEF JERKY,” with BEST WHEN USED BY dates of 021018, 022418, 030318, 031018 and 031718.

2.8-oz. packages containing “WHIPCITY JERKY MAPLE BEEF JERKY,” with BEST WHEN USED BY dates of 020818, 021518, 022218, 030118, 030818, 031518 and 032218.

2.8-oz. packages containing “WHIPCITY JERKY MESQUITE BEEF JERKY,” with BEST WHEN USED BY dates of 021018, 022418, 030318, 031018, 031718 and 032418.

2.8-oz. packages containing “WHIPCITY JERKY ORIGINAL BEEF JERKY,” with BEST WHEN USED BY dates of 020818 through 032418.

2.8-oz. packages containing “WHIPCITY JERKY PLAIN BEEF JERKY,” with BEST WHEN USED BY dates of 020818, 030118, 030818, 031518 and 032218.

2.8-oz. packages containing “WHIPCITY JERKY RAGIN BUFFALO BEEF JERKY,” with BEST WHEN USED BY dates of 020918, 022318, 030218, 030918, 031618 and 032318.

2.8-oz. packages containing “WHIPCITY JERKY REDHOT RUDOLPH BEEF JERKY,” with BEST WHEN USED BY dates of 021018, 022418, 030318, 031018 and 031718.

Consumers with recalled products are urged not to eat it and either throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

Anyone with questions can contact Tony Neuser, owner of Whip City Jerky, at (413) 568-2050

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.