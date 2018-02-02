Ways to flu-proof your big game party

The CDC today said that 16 more flu related deaths in children were reported this week, bringing the total to 53 children nationwide.

Doctors said that we still have not reached our peak.

As many of us gather around the television on Sunday, there are some ways you can flu-proof your big game party.

This season has been one of the worst on record for the flu.

Doctors offices and hospitals have been inundated with patients and the CDC said that there's no end in sight.

Since the Patriots are playing in the big game Sunday, there will be many big parties, which Baystate dietician Paula Serafino-Cross said is a breeding ground for germs.

"One thing is washing your hands and there's nothing wrong with the host saying please wash your hands, you can take your food and keep it separate, you could bring individual containers of things," Serafino-Cross explained.

While Western Mass News was at Baystate Friday, the staff there were having their own big game party and while the choices may be endless, don't do the dreaded 'double dip.'

"You don't want to do that. Once you've touched it, you claim it. You could something like making a pot of chili. There's lots of red and green peppers and tomatoes and all of those have properties that help us fight off colds and flu. I would encourage people to be more creative, have the classics - the wings and the dip - but also see where's the color in the spread, where are the fruits and vegetables," Serafino-Cross added.

If you're already sick, skip out on the big game parties, but Serafino-Cross said that keeping alcohol to a minimum could also help protect against the flu.

"Keeping the alcohol in moderation, maybe a seltzer in between with some orange juice or how about a virgin Bloody Mary that has tomato juice which has a lot of vitamin C, so you want to use common sense too," Serafino-Cross said.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.