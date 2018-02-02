Cause of fire at Chicopee pre-owned furniture store under investigation

Crews continue to battle a structure fire on East Street in Chicopee this evening.

Chicopee Deputy Fire Chief David Beauregard told Western Mass News firefighters were returning from a previous call when they saw flames coming out of the building on 105 East Street around 4:20 p.m.

Neighbors watched in shock as flames devoured the roof of T&L's Antiques.

With a lot of furniture inside the building, it has only made the fire more difficult to knock down in addition to freezing temperatures.

Deputy Chief Beauregard noted the weather impacted crews battling this fire. He said the cold created problems with their radios and ice on top of power lines had to be knocked down.

Deputy Chief Beauregard tells Western Mass News there were no injuries.

Crews were finally able to knock down the fire several hours later.

