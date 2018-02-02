Crews battling building fire on East St. in Chicopee

Crews battling a structure fire on East Street in Chicopee.

Flames could be seen pouring out of an antiques and pre-owned furniture store.

Crews continue to spray water on the building at 105 East Street from all angles.

The call came in around 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Neighbors watched in shock as flames devoured the roof of T&L's Antiques and Pre-owned Furniture Store.

With a lot of furniture inside the building, it's only making the fire more difficult to knock down.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that police are responding to block the roadway.

Motorists are being advised to seek alternate routes.

No other information regarding the fire is immediately available.

Western Mass News has a crew at the scene and we will have more information as it becomes available.

